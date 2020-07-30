Cox, WDSU, Walmart Partner for School Supply Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS – From Cox Communications:

Cox is proud to partner with WDSU and Walmart to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for New Orleans area children. The event will take place Saturday Aug. 8 at United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Parents will have the opportunity to pick up backpacks with limited contact.

Cox has been working to bridge the digital divide by providing reduced-cost wifi to families in need through its Connect2Compete program. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cox has provided more than 36,000 families with reduced cost wifi through the Connect2Compete program. As many schools prepare for a return to the classroom, which will look very different from years past, we recognize there’s also a need for school supplies.

“Cox and our employees are committed to helping our neighbors in the New Orleans area,” said Kevin Monroe, New Orleans market vice president. “Now more than ever, it’s important that we come together to help provide area school children with the tools they need for a successful school year.”

What: Safely pick up backpacks filled with school supplies in a drive-thru, limited contact environment

When: Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: United Way of Southeast Louisiana, 2515 Canal St.

*Parents should bring a valid photo ID and SNAP Card or Social Security award letter in order to receive supplies.