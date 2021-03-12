Cox Unveils New Technology for People with Disabilities

Photo courtesy of Cox

ATLANTA – Cox has unveiled a new feature that empowers people with disabilities to control their TV with their eyes. The accessible web remote for Contour gives those who have lost fine motor skills – whether from degenerative conditions or paralysis – the ability to browse the video guide with a glance.

The free web-based remote control is navigable using various assistive technologies owned by customers, including eye gaze hardware and software, switch controls, and sip-and-puff systems, which the user controls by gently blowing into a tube.

Eye-tracking technology gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TVs as customers with the latest edition of Contour.

“Innovative technology like this gives people with disabilities an added level of independence,” said Steve Gleason, founder of Team Gleason and former New Orleans Saints football player who has been living with ALS since 2011. “We appreciate that companies like Cox continue to empower their users by adopting products like the accessible web remote, which allows every customer to do something most people take for granted, like controlling their TV.”

To learn more about accessibility, please visit cox.com/accessibility.