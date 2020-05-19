Cox to Honor Inspirational NOLA-Area Students

NEW ORLEANS – For a 28th time, Cox Communications will recognize students who’ve demonstrated overwhelming achievements despite their physical, emotional, psychological, educational or social challenges. Public, private, and parochial school principals in Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes are invited to nominate one student hero from within their school.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 28 years of honoring our area’s unsung student heroes, who come from many different walks of life,” said Kevin Monroe, vice president and market leader for Cox New Orleans. “These are students who could complain about their circumstances but choose to smile and have a positive attitude instead.”

Since its inception, the Cox Inspirational Heroes Program has recognized more than 3,000 incredible students in the New Orleans area who have demonstrated overwhelming achievements despite their physical, emotional, psychological, educational or social challenges faced daily. “Now more than ever, it’s vital we acknowledge students who have overcome the odds to succeed. The pandemic has posed additional challenges for everyone,” explained Monroe.

Cox wants our 2020 Inspirational Heroes to know how proud we are of them and we are following their lead. They are our inspiration.

The central theme of this event is taken from a quote by Booker T. Washington, “Success is measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles that one has overcome while trying to succeed.”

In lieu of a traditional ceremony, Cox recognized the Inspirational Heroes virtually through local publications and social media. Each student will receive certificates which will be mailed to their homes.