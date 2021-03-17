Cox to Co-Host Speed Dating Event

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications has teamed up with professional relationship guru and matchmaker Amanda Ortiz and mycheekydate.com to host a one-night virtual speed dating event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans. To participate, visit https://louisianaspeeddating.eventbrite.com.

Matches will be revealed during the virtual event.

In advance of the event, Ortiz will be available for a virtual interview to offer tips to Louisiana’s 50+ crowd in the market for a new relationship.