Cox, Salvation Army to Open Technology Center

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications and the Salvation Army Greater New Orleans will host a grand opening event at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at the Cox Technology Center at Salvation Army’s Greater New Orleans Headquarters, 4526 S. Claiborne Avenue.

The center with provide computers, printers and other technical supplies to residents of the Salvation Army shelters and others.

“Cox and our employees are committed to helping our neighbors in the New Orleans area with access to internet-connected computers and technology,” said Kevin Monroe, vice president of Cox’s New Orleans Market. “Now more than ever, we are delighted to work with the Salvation Army to close the digital divide.”

The Salvation Army will work with other New Orleans-area nonprofits to provide opportunities for clients to use the technology center for a variety of purposes, including:

High School equivalency education and testing

Applying for jobs

Resume writing

Homework resources for children

A $10,000 cash and $4,250 in-kind contribution from Cox allowed the Army to purchase three printers, 11 desktop computers, five laptop computers and supplies.