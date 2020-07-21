Cox Offers 2 Months of Free Internet to Qualifying Families

ATLANTA – To help with remote learning, Cox has announced new customers that qualify will receive Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet, for two months at no cost. New customers must sign up between July 21 and Sept. 30 for free service, which also includes free technical support.

“Distance learning is the new normal, and we’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever.”

Computers are part of virtual learning and Cox continues to partner with local, regional and national organizations including PCs for People and Computers to Kids San Diego, who provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program.

A summary of enhancements and benefits of Cox’s Connect2Compete program include:

2 months of free Connect2Compete service and remote desktop and phone support through Cox Complete Care for eligible new customers who apply between July 21 and September 30, $9.95/month thereafter

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Student and family access to the Cox Digital Academy, which provides computer literacy training and educational resources for students

Free WiFi modem rental

Access to over 3M+ Cox Hotspots nationwide

This summer, Cox announced a new digital learning platform available to Connect2Compete customers to keep kids engaged in academics this summer. MyFuture is The Boys & Girls Club of America’s digital platform that empowers children and teens to learn new skills, share accomplishments and earn recognition and rewards via gamification in a safe and fun online environment. Customers can easily access this tool in Cox’s Digital Academy, an online learning platform full of computer literacy tips, educational videos, tutorials and interactive games.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs – The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP, or Public Housing

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete easily from anywhere whether on their mobile device or desktop by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

To help parents help their children learn from home, Cox has provided several tips and resources available on the company’s content hub Converge. Click here to learn more.