Cox Named No. 17 on DiversityInc 2020 ‘Top 50 Companies’ List

ATLANTA – Cox Communications, the largest private telecom company in the U.S. and pioneer of gigabit broadband to homes and businesses, earned the No. 17 spot on the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. This marks the fifteenth time the company has been recognized among the nation’s top corporations for its diversity practices, reinforcing Cox’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. Cox was also specifically recognized as the No. 6 company for LGBTQ employees, and ranked eleventh for supplier diversity.

“At Cox, diversity and inclusion are at the core of who we are, shaping how we connect with our people, customers, communities and suppliers,” said Pat Esser, president and CEO, Cox Communications. “We believe embracing transparency, valuing every voice and respecting our differences makes us stronger today and in the future.”

DiversityInc’s Top 50 rankings are empirically driven and based on 2019 company-submitted data in these six key areas: 1) Leadership Accountability, 2) Human Capital Diversity Metrics, 3) Talent Programs, 4) Workforce Practices, 5) Supplier Diversity and 6) Philanthropy. More than 1,000 participants competed in the annual survey. Cox first appeared on the list in 2006.

“Inclusion is at the forefront of everything we do at Cox Communications,” said Karen Bennett, executive vice president and chief people officer. “From our work with diverse suppliers, to outreach and support in our communities, and especially in the culture of our workforce, diverse perspectives are encouraged and included in all our decision making and workplace initiatives.”

