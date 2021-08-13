Cox Helps People Connect to the Internet Through Federal Program

NEW ORLEANS – From Cox Communications:

A reliable internet connection can make all the difference by breaking down barriers and giving people the chance to participate in life more fully, even beyond their neighborhoods. That’s why Cox Communications is working with local schools and libraries to help provide internet service through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program to help people get connected to what matters most.

The ECF program is open to students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack a sufficient connection to the internet for remote learning and remote library services. ECF will provide funding to schools and libraries to deliver internet services to individuals and families they determine need an internet connection. For those receiving program approval, Cox’s ECF offering will equip customers with internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload and a wifi modem. The ECF program will subsidize costs for internet and equipment that the FCC determines are reasonable. Cox’s ECF offering will cost (per household) a one-time $20 equipment charge and $30 per month for internet service, with no term agreement and no deposit.

“We immediately raised our hand to participate in this federal program that helps connect people to the internet,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Southeast Region. “Across the area, our teams are reaching out to school systems and libraries to ensure they’re aware of the ECF program so they can help consumers take advantage of the program as soon as possible.”

For more information on the FCC’s ECF program, visit cox.com/ecf.