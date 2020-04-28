Cox Extends Support for Customers in Need

LOUISIANA – From Cox Communications:

Cox announced today its continued support for the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiative, along with extensions to existing offerings to provide support for customers and communities in greatest need as part of the company’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

Through June 30, Cox extends its pledge to: not terminate internet or telephone service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any internet or telephone late fees that any residential or small business customer incurs because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and keep open its Cox WiFi hotspots to help keep the public connected in this time of need.

“From our continued support of the FCC’s initiative to the extension of our other relief offerings, our focus remains on ensuring our customers stay connected and have the speeds they need to work and learn from home,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We do not want our customers to worry about losing essential services during this time of need.”

In addition, Cox is extending previously announced relief offerings to provide continued support and relief for customers and communities in greatest need.

Cox is offering the following through July 15:

Free Connect2Compete service, Cox’s low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs. Customers must sign up before May 15 to qualify. All new customers that have enrolled since March 13 will receive free service through July 15.

Upgraded speeds of 50 Mbps download for residential customers in the company’s Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages.

For those tiers, free Cox Complete Care phone and remote desktop support for residential customers providing assistance for loading new applications they may need to use during this time like online classroom support applications and web conferencing services.

Residential customers can still take advantage of a $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers through May 15, which includes a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.





