Cox Expands Coronavirus Relief Offerings for Residential Customers

NEW ORLEANS – Following a series of announcements last week, Cox announced today additional relief offerings to support residential customers during the coronavirus pandemic. New plans include offering a low-income internet tier with no annual contract and relaxing data usage overage charges for all tiers.

“As we are all adapting in these uncertain times, Cox is continuing to focus on our customers with the greatest need to ensure they have the tools to work and learn from home,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting the communities we serve.”

Cox is offering the following over the next 60 days, through May 15:

A $19.99 offer for new Starter internet customers with a temporary boost up to 50 Mbps download speeds, no annual contract or qualifications to help low income and those impacted from Coronavirus challenges, like seniors and college students.

Eliminating data usage overages beginning today to meet the higher bandwidth demands. Customers with a 500 GB or Unlimited data usage add-on plan will receive credits.

Last week, Cox announced increased internet speeds for select residential packages and implemented a variety of other changes to provide support and relief for our customers and communities in greatest need.

Previously announced commitments included temporary changes to its low-cost service Connect2Compete to ensure digital equity for low-income K-12 students without internet at home, including a speed increase to 50 Mpbs. New Connect2Compete customers will receive their first month of service free, which is normally available to qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.

Additional Connect2Compete changes include:

First 60 days complementary premium remote helpdesk support to provide peace of mind and ease for technology needs

In-home Wi-Fi equipment and standard installation with no additional fees

In association with PCs for People, families can purchase discounted refurbished computers.

Set up a process to fast track applications for schools who provide a list of eligible students. Schools are being asked to contact connectnow@cox.com with a list of eligible low-income students that currently do not have an internet connection.

Cox has also created a “Learn from Home” toolkit for schools that includes a way to fast track students in need of internet at home if schools provide a list of eligible students (who receive free/reduced school lunch and do not have internet service at home).

Last week, Cox also pledged to support the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiatives by:

Not terminating service to any residential or small business customer because of an inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Waiving any late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.







