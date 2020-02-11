Cox Employees Will Award $59,500 in Grants to Schools

LOUISIANA – Cox employees will contribute $59,500 to public and private schools in its southeast region through the Cox Charities Innovation in Education program. Teachers and educators who work directly with students can apply for pre-K through 12th grade classroom grants at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org until Feb. 29. Cox team members will announce the winning grant recipients before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The Cox Charities Innovation in Education program launched in 2016, and the education grants are completely funded by Cox employees who donate through their paychecks. Teachers in Cox service areas in Louisiana, Florida and Georgia can qualify for grants up to $2,500 for innovative projects and curriculum that enhance students’ classroom experience. Educators can submit multiple applications for various programs within their schools.

“As a company founded on innovation, we understand the importance of connecting today’s students to innovative technologies,” said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for the Cox Southeast Region. “The Innovation in Education program is part of Cox’s commitment to education, and we’re proud of our employees who generously donate to programs that support students across our region.”





Comments

comments