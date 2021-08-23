Cox Employees Donate to Southeast Region Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced today that it would award more than $85,000 to nonprofits in its southeast region through Cox Charities, an employee-led, funded and guided giving program. Cox is accepting applications for Community Investment Grants at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 20. The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and gives cash to 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that benefit individuals in Cox service areas. Agencies can apply for grants of up to $5,000. Applicants will receive their funding status in October 2021 and grant winners will receive payments in December 2021.

Cox employees donate to Cox Charities through recurring payroll deductions and one-time gifts each year. The dollars are then invested into the areas where employees live. To date, nearly $700,000 has been given back to local communities in Cox’s Southeast Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast (Pensacola and Fort Walton), Central Florida (Gainesville and Ocala) and Middle Georgia (Macon and Warner Robins).

“Our mission is to build a better future for our friends and neighbors,” said Erin Monroe Wesley, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Southeast. “Our employees give money from their paychecks to support Cox Charities because of the value it brings to the communities we live and serve in.”

Nonprofits should visit www.CoxCharitiesSER.org to view the full list of qualifications and apply.