Cox Donates more than $2M to Local Hospitals for Crisis Response

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced that, in partnership with the James M. Cox Foundation, it is donating face masks to help hospitals protect healthcare professionals, hospital staff and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. The company announced that a mask donation valued at more than $2.2 million will be distributed across 12 hospitals in the markets Cox serves. Approximately 100,000 surgical, N95 and KN-95 masks will be donated Ochsner Health System to support their coronavirus efforts.

“With cases rising in many parts of the nation, we deeply appreciate the selfless efforts and sacrifices that our hospital partners and their staff are making to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Leigh King, Cox Business Louisiana vice president. “The face mask donation is part of our ongoing efforts to support healthcare heroes and their communities during the pandemic.”