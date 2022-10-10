Cox Delivers Employee-Funded Innovation in Education Grants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cox Communications employees awarded nearly $12,000 in Innovation in Education grants to teachers in the New Orleans area. The program is fully funded by employee-funded Cox Charities, and winners are chosen by Advisory Council members.

Money donated by New Orleans employees benefit programs in Cox-serviceable areas within Orleans, St. Charles, Jefferson and Beauregard parishes.

New Orleans Cox Charities council members chose the following schools and programs as recipients of 2022 Innovation in Education grants:

Bard Early College New Orleans “Voices of the Next Generation”

Woodmere Elementary “Woodmere Garden Club”

Marie Riviere Elementary “STEM and Diversity in the Library”

ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary “Cycling for Self-Regulation, Wellness, and Life Skills”

Success @ Thurgood Marshall “Learning Life Codes”

Adams Middle School “Boogie Board Blackboard Reuseable Notebooks to Model Math Problems”

The Cox team presented the awards to each school, and programming is currently underway.

“Educators founded Cox, and we’re steadfast in our commitment to supporting them,” said Kevin Monroe, New Orleans market vice president. “Our employees enjoy contributing to innovative programs and the success of teachers and students. We are excited to support engaging learning opportunities that foster connections.”

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities by supporting programs in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation, and the arts. Funds are distributed in the form of Community Investment grants and Innovation in Education grants. Cox Charities does not replace the company’s regular giving and sponsorships.