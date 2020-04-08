Cox Delivering Crawfish to Healthcare Workers

NEW ORLEANS – From Cox Communications:

As part of Cox’s commitment to New Orleans area, Cox will have crawfish delivered from Mr. Mudbugs to emergency workers at the COVID-19 test site at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Franklin Avenue on Thursday, April 9, at 11:00 AM. Then, the company will go to the COVID-19 test site at the Alario Center in Westwego to feed the workers there at noon. We’re so thankful for their hard work during this difficult time.

Each worker will receive an individual box with crawfish, corn and potatoes which they can take home as they leave for the day.





