Cox Communications Works with White House on Affordable Internet

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, D.C. – From Cox Communications:

Cox executives joined White House officials on May 9 to announce a partnership to make high-speed internet more affordable and accessible to households across the nation.

Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible households will have access to Cox’s 100 Mbps high-speed internet service at no cost.

“Our commitment to digital equity continues to be our guiding purpose in ensuring that families stay connected at an affordable cost,” said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. “By participating in ACP, we can reach more low-income households with high-speed reliable internet service.”

On March 16, 2022, Cox announced the company’s alignment to ACP and doubled the download speeds of the company’s low-cost internet products Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist to 100 mbps. With the alignment to the ACP $30 subsidy, more people can receive free internet access at higher speeds. Customers can visit cox.com/digitalequity to find out if they’re eligible and sign up for these programs.

Connecting Rural Communities

On February 17, 2022, Cox announced more than $400M over the next three years will be designated to expand its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities. These efforts will allow Cox to provide fast and reliable internet service to more than 100K new homes and businesses in communities near its existing footprint.

Cox has a long-standing commitment to narrowing the digital divide and has connected more than 1.4M people to the internet through Cox enabled Digital Equity programs.

For more information on Cox’s participation in the ACP and program eligibility, visit www.newsroom.cox.com/ACP.