Cox Communications Sponsors Recycling Project

NEW ORLEANS – Students attending Young Audience Charter School began creating works of art from refuse as the Second Time, Second Line Recycling Project kicked off this week. The program, sponsored by Cox Communications, features mixed media artist Jacqueline Ehle-Inglefield and is presented by Ogden Museum of Southern Art as part of its Artists and Sense of Place Residency Program. Approximately 200 young people at the Kate Middleton and Lawrence D. Crocker campuses will learn new art-making techniques, explore their region, and be encouraged to raise awareness about why recycling is important to the environment.

In February, students will visit the Ogden Museum to their work on display.

Cox supports the Second Time, Second Line Recycling Project because it aligns with the mission of Cox Conserves, a national sustainability program designed to send zero waste to landfill by 2024. Cox has invested more than $100 million in sustainability and conservation projects toward that goal.

“Recycling projects like Second Time, Second Line offer the opportunity to both promote recycling and educate the next generation to take an active role in sustainability efforts,” said Cox New Orleans Market Leader Kevin Monroe, who also chairs the Cox Conserves Council for Cox’s Southeast Region.