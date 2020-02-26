Cox Charities Looking to Support Creative Classroom Projects

NEW ORLEANS – This Saturday, Feb. 29, is the last day for teachers and administrators to apply for a Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant of up to $2,500 for innovative projects and curriculum that enhance students’ classroom experience. Local Cox employees donate money out of their own paychecks to support local schools and their creative learning programs.

Teachers and educators who work directly with students can apply for pre-K through 12th grade classroom grants at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org. Educators can submit multiple applications for various programs within their schools. Cox will announce the winning grant recipients before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact communities in the areas of education, technology, social issues, conservation and the arts. In addition to the Innovation in Education grants, Cox Charities offers Community Investment grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, with a grant cycle opening in August 2020. This year, employees in the Southeast Region will award approximately $170,000 through Cox Charities.





