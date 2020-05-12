Cox Business Hosting Free Cyber-Attack Seminar

LOUISIANA – From Cox:

Now more than ever, it’s important for business owners to consider how a cyber-attack would affect their business. While cyber threats are nothing new, their impacts could be much worse with an increase in remote connections into many workplaces. The threats are a problem for any sized business. “This webinar is a demonstration that will show you the latest standards in cyber defense,” explained Leigh King, vice president for Cox Business in Louisiana.

A majority of hackers strike through email. Cox Business hopes to help demonstrate not only how a threat can occur; but tools that can be used to help mitigate the attack. In addition, we will cover if the attack would occur how to recover from it quickly and securely.

What will be reviewed during the live hack demonstration?

Ease of being hacked: How easily could a business be hacked today?

How to mitigate being hacked? Cloud-based services for email risk management that can power a resilient strategy for combating cyber hacking.

Advanced Security: Explain how security services are designed to prevent cyber hacking by employing multi-layered detection engines and threat intelligence to protect email data and employees from viruses, malware, spam, data leaks and advanced threats such as ransomware.

Business continuity: When your primary email servers go down due to a cyber-attack, natural disaster or mechanical failure, what suite of services does your business need for your users to continue to send and receive email without disruption.

End-user awareness. What training should occur to ensure employees better understand and implement best practices for avoiding and spotting potential cyber hacking attacks?

Please join us on May 13th or May 27th for a live hack demonstration.

You’ll see firsthand how vulnerable a network can be, but with the right processes and tools in place how the threat can be stopped prior to accessing your network.

The content will be the same for both sessions so select one that works with your calendar.