Cox Business Helps Presents ‘Get Started Medical’ Pitch Contest

NEW ORLEANS – Six entrepreneurs and medical startups will pitch their innovative medical solutions before a panel of judges for a chance to win a $20,000 cash prize as part of the first all-virtual Cox Business Get Started Medical event.

Presented in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General and Opportunity Machine, the event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 as a part of cross-industry conference Innovate South. Visit innovatesouth.org for more details.

Each contestant will have three minutes to pitch an idea. Ken Kraft, SVP Cox Business marketing and sales operation will host Get Started Medical. He will be joined by a panel of judges who will follow up with questions and observations. This year’s judges are:

Aimee Quirk – CEO of innovationOchsner, Ochsner Health System

Trivia Frazier – President and CEO of Obatala Science Inc.

Dr. Lawrence Simon – Regional Medical Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Bryan Arkwright – Vice President of Innovation, SCP Health

Josh Sommer – Vice President of New Growth, Cox Communications

These experts will review each of the plans and select a winner based on innovation, ease of implementation and consumer/community benefit.

To learn more about Get Started Medical, visit www.getstartedmedical. To register to attend, visit innovatesouth.org.

About the Contestants

DynamiCare Health – The DynamiCare digital care program reinforces a person’s recovery from addiction by offering easy to use technology, including random breath and saliva tests confirmed by selfie video, verified treatment attendance check-ins, supportive recovery coaching, and reward for healthy progress.

MedCrypt – MedCrypt brings cybersecurity features to medical devices—from pacemakers to surgical robots—in a few lines of code. The FDA expectation to “bake in” security into connected devices, means the best solution is one that proactively secures devices.

DOCPACE – DOCPACE is the ultimate pre-op and pre-appt management solution for healthcare professionals. The DOCPACE product helps medical staff streamline the process – increasing case & appointment volume, improving patient satisfaction, boosting efficiency, and decreasing cancellations.

Brightlamp – Brightlamp is solving the $17B brain injury and recovery problem with its B2B SaaS 5-second eye testing platform, Reflex, made for iPhones and iPads.

OR Link – OR Link is a workflow management system to optimize communication for surgery. The modern cloud-based web app and companion iPad reduces material/financial waste while improving efficiency, patient safety & education of surgical staff.

M&S Biotics – M&S Biotics developed an autonomous IoT solution to detect, track, count, and locate surgical items within the operating room in real-time. This effectively automates the surgical counting process while providing downstream analytics regarding instrument utilization.

Cox Business Get Started Medical is presented in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General and Opportunity Machine. Additional support comes from Touche’ Printing, Cox Media, LEDA, Blue Cross Blue Shields of Louisiana, and SCP Health.