Cox Announces Debut of ‘Prosight’

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS (press releases) –Cox Communications today announced the launch of Cox Prosight, an extensible, secure solution aimed at transforming hospital operations through real-time location services. By automating tasks like equipment tracking and on-site navigation, Cox Prosight increases operational efficiency, improves staff safety and workflows, and enhances the patient experience. Those attending HIMSS21 from August 9-13 in Las Vegas will get an exclusive first look at the technology in action.

Hospitals around the country face many of the same issues everyday – time lost locating assets, difficulty in manually monitoring environmental factors, and patients and visitors struggling to navigate facilities. To address these challenges, Cox Business’s all-in-one Cox Prosight solution makes day-to-day operations easier and more efficient, allowing hospitals to focus on what matters – caring for patients.

“For decades, we’ve connected millions of patients and providers with our network and now we are using technology to connect people and things in new ways that improve the efficiency of healthcare operations, staff safety, and the patient experience,” said Sujata Gosalia, executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “Cox Prosight will create detailed insights that support patient care and hospital optimization.”

Powered by Cox’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Cox Prosight includes software, hardware and services with integrated features that gives hospital administrators and staff access to:

Asset management capabilities that track equipment in real-time, provide visibility into utilization and inventory levels, and notify staff about maintenance and cleaning needs –from any desktop or mobile device.

Automated environmental monitoring that checks temperatures hospital-wide for sensitive items and spaces – such as pharmaceuticals, freezers, or operating rooms – and delivers instant notifications of temperature changes and streamlines compliance processes.

Duress badges and alerts that allow employees to request and receive help quickly when emergencies occur.

Patients and hospital visitors can benefit from the wayfinding solution, which delivers real-time, turn-by-turn navigation to help ease stress and enhance the patient experience. This solution will help eliminate unnecessary staff interruptions to answer direction-related questions.

Cox Prosight is trialing the platform with longtime healthcare partner Ochsner Lafayette General located in Lafayette, Louisiana. The hospital is currently tracking 2,700 pieces of equipment, 2,700 staff and 200 environmental sensors to ensure efficient operations.

“Since the start of our relationship with Cox, tangible solutions have been implemented to tackle ongoing problems, which helps transform our hospital operations,” said Mike Dozier, vice president and chief information officer at Ochsner Lafayette General. “Hospitals and staff spend so much time looking for lost equipment and often spend too much money on new equipment as a result. With Cox Prosight, we are going to be able to accurately find equipment within a few feet of its location and identify the utilization of that asset. Safety is our priority in healthcare, and this technology enables us to respond to staff situations anywhere on our hospital campus within seconds, which is so important. Cox Prosight is another step in our journey to provide not only premiere healthcare and efficient facility operations, but to do so in a safe environment,” he continued.

“Technology is most successful when it solves real issues, and Cox Prosight came from actual feedback from customers,” said George Valentine, executive director of new growth and development, Cox Communications. “With Cox Prosight, our primary goal was to deliver an easy-to-use solution that gives staff and patients a new sense of efficiency and security.”

For more information about Cox Prosight and its services, visit www.coxprosight.com.