Cox Adds Disney+ to the Contour Experience

ATLANTA – Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences. Contour customers can stream Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” (available now), “The Book of Boba Fett” (premiering Dec. 29), Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

“We’re committed to growing our Contour and Contour Stream Player libraries to deliver the best entertainment available to our TV customers,” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications. “Disney+ is packed with beloved classics and new, original content to bring families and friends together.”

“Making Disney+ easily accessible to subscribers is central to our distribution strategy,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. “By delivering this native app experience to Cox Contour customers, we continue to expand our footprint across all screens and devices.”

Subscriptions to Disney+ are currently $7.99 monthly and include seven different user profiles and up to four simultaneous streams per account.