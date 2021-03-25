cox.com

MISSION

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. More than a buzzword, philanthropy is viewed by the company as an opportunity to use time, talent and technology in ways that strengthen cities, businesses and future generations. Cox is committed to closing the digital divide.

ABOUT

Cox is the largest privately-owned broadband company in America, serving homes and businesses across 18 states with internet, TV, smart home, security and home phone services.

WHY THEY GIVE

Cox is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique.

METHODS

Connections became more important than ever when the pandemic shut down schools and businesses and changed the way people live. Since March 2020, Cox has connected more than 50,000 families in need to reduced cost wifi through the Connect2Compete program.

But Cox’s commitment to narrow the digital divide doesn’t stop there. The company is also working to make sure people have the knowledge and resources to be successful. To do that, Cox is partnering with New Orleans-area non-profits to make a difference.

On World Aids Day in December, Cox partnered with Project Lazarus to open a state-of-the-art Innovation Lab to assist people living with HIV/AIDS. Cox’s gift will help clients apply for jobs, complete high school equivalency courses and continue their education.

The Cox Technology Center at the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans allows for a safe place for children to complete their homework or online learning. Adults can use the lab to apply for jobs, write and update resumes and connect with family. The Innovation Lab and the Technology Center are examples of connectivity powered by Cox and its community partners.