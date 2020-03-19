COVID-19 Updates from the Cardiovascular Institute of the South

NEW ORLEANS – A message from the Cardiovascular Institute of the South: The safety and health of our patients is the utmost priority. Our clinics are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the good health of our patients. At this time, it is important that you stay clear of crowds over 10.

Before coming in for an appointment, please alert us if:

you are currently experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms

you have been in close contact with someone who has these symptoms

you have traveled out of the country or been in close contact with someone who has

If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and have an appointment to see a CIS Physician, please call the clinic in advance of your visit for additional instructions.