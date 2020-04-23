COVID-19 Updates from JEDCO

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

As we continue to navigate through these challenging times together, JEDCO hopes to be a source of guidance and support for our local business community. Over the last several days, our team has been hard at work alongside the Jefferson ParishCouncil and Administration to develop a comprehensive strategic plan that will guide the reopening of the Jefferson Parish economy. We want to get back to business safely and effectively through guidance from our health experts, industry stakeholders and government leaders. We anticipate rolling out that plan in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

The Jefferson Parish Council named JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna head of the Business Resilience/Economic Development Task Force yesterday to help guide the parish back from the pandemic. Additionally, he was appointed to serve on Governor John Bel Edward’s Economic and Community Development Resiliency Committee. We will be engaged and dedicated to restarting business safely, efficiently and thoughtfully.

Congress continues to work toward an additional small business funding package to extend dollars for the Paycheck Protection Program, the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and more. When the initial round of funds ran out last week, JEDCO immediately sent a letter to the Louisiana Congressional delegation to seek additional funding and support. We continue to monitor this relief package and what it means for our business community.

Should you have questions or needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, please don’t hesitate to reach out. 504.875.3908. info@jedco.org.

