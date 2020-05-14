COVID-19 Tests, Treatment, Vaccine Subject of Tulane Innovation Series

The second installment of the Tulane Innovation series will feature, from left, Robert Garry, professor of microbiology and immunology, Kimberly Foster, dean of the Tulane School of Science and Engineering and Skip Bohm, associate director and chief veterinary medical officer of the Tulane National Primate Research Center.

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University will hold the second in a series of virtual Tulane Innovation webinars Monday, May 18, with a discussion of its leading role in the race for COVID-19 treatments, tests and a vaccine.

Moderated by Kimberly Foster, dean of the Tulane School of Science and Engineering, the second installment of the series will feature Robert Garry, professor of microbiology and immunology, and Skip Bohm, associate director and chief veterinary medical officer of the Tulane National Primate Research Center.

“I am thrilled to have three of the country’s top researchers, from different fields, together in one virtual room for what promises to be an extraordinary and enlightening discussion on the leading public health issue of our times,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “Tulane was founded with the goal of battling yellow fever. Today we are at the forefront of research into other infectious diseases such as Ebola, Lassa fever, HIV and COVID-19.”

The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. (CST) on Zoom. It is free and open to the public, but participants must register here.

Garry has gained national acclaim for helping to decode the genome of the coronavirus, which revealed its origins and evolution. He is a veteran in combatting infectious disease worldwide, having worked to develop rapid tests, vaccines and therapies for infectious diseases, including COVID-19, the Lassa virus and Ebola.

Bohm is part of the team of researchers at the Tulane National Primate Research Center that has created one of the country’s leading efforts to develop rapid tests, a vaccine and new treatments for COVID-19. This includes studying the disease’s clinical progression, how it is transmitted through the air and how it, in particular, affects aging populations.

Foster’s areas of expertise include micro and nanoscale mechanics and biomedical technology development. She has authored or coauthored more than 170 publications for high-level scholarly journals and selective conferences, and she holds six U.S patents.

Foster is passionate about interdisciplinary research and education, bringing together the best minds to address the greatest problems.

The third installment of the Tulane Innovation series will take place Wednesday, June 3 at 2 p.m. and address the unprecedented disruption that COVID-19 has brought – from the academic school year to election season.

School of Liberal Arts Dean Brian Edwards will host this discussion about how the nation’s school systems and the 2020 election and campaign season are likely to change in light of the pandemic and what kind of impact that may have long term. Douglas Harris, chair of economics, and Mirya Holman, associate professor of political science, will be the featured guests.





