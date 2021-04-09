COVID-19 Study: N.O. Has Opportunities to Increase Health Equity

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS – The Data Center, a New Orleans-based nonprofit research group, said New Orleans has made steady progress improving COVID-19 outcomes for its most vulnerable residents. The group said outbreaks in nursing homes have been largely contained, and racial disparities in deaths have been cut in half. New Orleans has led the state in vaccinated residents thanks, in part, due to significant community outreach efforts. Still, like most other places, distribution has fallen short of both equality and equity.

Today, The Data Center’s new report – the second of a three-part series that explores COVID-19 over the past year – examines COVID deaths in New Orleans and reveals “why vaccine distribution has failed to achieve equity and what we can do about it.”

Click here to read the complete report.