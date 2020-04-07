COVID-19 Notes from JEDCO

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

Normally, at this point in the year, JEDCO would be gearing up for our annual startup pitch competition and celebrating a number of wins from the past three months. However, 2020 has been anything but normal.

Last month, our focus shifted entirely to proactively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptive impact on the Jefferson Parish business community and economy. We began developing a list of resources, information and tools to help our businesses navigate the extreme challenges they face right now. We understand many of our business owners have been forced to make difficult decisions that will affect their bottom lines and their biggest assets – their employees.

During these unprecedented times, we know you need guidance and business leadership. JEDCO is honored to be a resource and a partner for our businesses right now. We know the Jefferson Parish – and Greater New Orleans – business community is resilient. We have been through difficult times together in the past. We have always come back stronger. This time will be no different.

In light of the current situation, we felt inclined to use our Q1 Newsletter a little differently than we normally would. Instead of looking all the way back to January, we’ve focused in on the last few weeks of March. Our team has compiled and developed a list of valuable resources, news articles and important guidance to help you make informed decisions and easily access the information you need to apply for disaster assistance, unemployment, or the Paycheck Protection Program – just to name a few.

It is our goal to arm you with the tools needed to get through this difficult time, so you can focus on what’s most important: your health and safety. Please know that our team is here to support your business today and every day. We are all in this together.

If you need assistance, please call JEDCO at 504.875.3908 or email info@jedco.org.

COVID-19 RESOURCES

JEDCO has developed & compiled a number of resources to guide Jefferson Parish businesses through these challenging times.

JEDCO CARES Act Guide

A four-page summary of the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package and the programs most important for businesses

JEDCO CARES Act Web Conference

Full recording of the web conference hosted by JEDCO & Adams and Reese on Monday, March 30, 2020

CARES Act Binder (developed by GNO, Inc.)

Covers the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program in great detail. Includes excellent FAQ section

SBA Lender List

List of SBA Lenders in Jefferson Parish that can administer the Paycheck Protection Program

Paycheck Protection Program Overview

Paycheck Protection Program Borrower’s Fact Sheet

Paycheck Protection Program Fact Sheet for Lenders

Paycheck Protection Program Application

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program

COVID-19 Loan Program Comparison Guide

A quick guide to the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the Paycheck Protection Program and Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program

US Chamber of Commerce Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide & Checklist

A full list of resources can be found on JEDCO’s COVID-19 Response web page, which is consistently being updated to include the latest information available for businesses. www.JEDCO.org/COVID19-updates

JEDCO’S RESPONSE to COVID-19

JEDCO helped connect Floor 13 with Jefferson Parish Public Schools to facilitate the donation of painted desks to students in need. See the story here.

JEDCO connected Gretna-based company, Creative Film Connections, with Ochsner Health System, so the prop house could donate hospital beds to the health care system. See the story here.

We created the JEDCO Business Boost page to highlight the businesses that are able to stay open during the pandemic. Many of the businesses have changed their hours or are operating in limited capacity at this time. The JEDCO web page allows businesses to share that information with our residents. See the story here.

JEDCO joined forces with Adams and Reese to host a webinar on the CARES Act. We had close to 1,200 people join the call. See the story here.

RESOURCE PARTNERS

Jefferson Parish has a comprehensive COVID-19 web page to address all the latest information that our residents need to know. They consistently update their website with new information and provide details on all of their social media platforms.

Louisiana Economic Development launched a COVID-19 hotline. You can email them at LEDBiz@la.gov or call (Mon. – Fri. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) 833-457-0531.

Greater New Orleans, Inc. developed a number of tools and services to support regional businesses during the pandemic, including GNOpivot, an initiative to help regional companies pivot their standard operations in order to make products or provide services in demand for the fight against Coronavirus.

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has a list of available resources on their COVID-19 Response Page.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana’s weekly conference call features Jennifer Lapeyrouse, JEDCO Economic Development Finance Manager, to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program. Tune in Thursday (4/9) from 3-4pm. Zoom conference information here.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has put together a list of available relief options and additional resources.

We have a full list of resource partners on our COVID-19 Response web page. Click here to see the full list of partners, resources and information available to our business community.





