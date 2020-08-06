COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program Extended for 30 Days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials announced a 30-day extension of the COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program, a cost-shared initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency delivering local restaurant-made meals to thousands of residents in need. Twice daily meals will now be available to eligible recipients at least through Sep. 4.

Approximately 9,000 residents are currently receiving meals through the program, which began in early July and was initially approved for a 30-day period. The city requested and received an extension from FEMA. Already enrolled residents will continue to receive meals and residents who may be newly in need of meal assistance are encouraged to apply, as there is still significant capacity in this program. Any individuals who may be in need of food should apply online or call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) to see if they qualify.

“We know August will be a tough month financially for many of our residents,” said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Whether you have COVID or are at risk, this high-capacity meal program is designed to help tens of thousands of our residents stay healthy with food on their tables during these difficult times.”

Eligible residents include:

Seniors age 65 and above

Adults with high-risk health conditions and special medical needs (Examples include pregnancy, smoking, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, obesity, cancer, compromised immune system, kidney disease, liver disease, HIV, AIDS, Sickle cell disease, and more.)

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed and require isolation or quarantine

Homeless residents

Children under 18

*Applicants must not be receiving other federally-supported food assistance.

More about the program: A cost-sharing collaboration with FEMA, this program engages Revolution Foods and Chef’s Brigade local restaurants to cook, package, and deliver two meals per day to vulnerable residents. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continues to manage this meal assistance program on behalf of the City.

To date, 70 local restaurants through the Chef’s Brigade coalition have been producing meals, which are organized and stored by the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), packaged by Revolution Foods, and delivered by d’livery NOLA. Low-sodium and diabetic-friendly meals are also available and are being produced by Revolution Foods. This program has re-employed hundreds of New Orleanians who have been out of work due to the pandemic.

Participating restaurants include:

Avila Grill

Bacchanal

Bonafried

Boucherie

Brechtel Hospitality

Brennans Commissary

Briquette Warehouse

Brown Butter

Café Dauphine

Café Degas

Café Minh

Café Navarrre

Café Porche

Central City BBQ

Chase Catering and Concession

City Green

Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering

Cochon

Costera

Court of Two Sisters

Diva Dawg

Domenica

Dona’s Pizza

Dong Phuong

Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine

Eat Well

Elysian Events

Frankie and Johnny’s

Grilling Shilling

Howling Wolf

Iacovone Kitchen

Johnny Sanchez

Juniors on Harrison

Katies

Kenny’s Cajun and Creole

Killer Poboys

Live Oak Café

Luke

Marie’s Fleur De Lis Catering

Martin Wine Cellar

Maya’s

Meribo Pizza

Messina’s

Mint Modern Vietnamese

Mirepoix Event Catering

New Orleans Creole Cookery

Next to Eat

Nirvana Indian Cuisine

NOCHI

Nolavore

Nole Restaurant

Patois

Poke Loa

Red Fish Grill

Rimon

Rockrose

Saffron NOLA

Sala

Silk Road

Soule Café

Streetcar Restaurant

Taceaux Loceaux

TAVA

The Backyard

Toulouse Catering

Toups Meatery

Two Tony’s

Welty’s Deli

Zea

Restaurants that would like to join in this effort should use the form found on the Chef’s Brigade website: chefsbrigadenola.org/become-a-restaurant-partner.