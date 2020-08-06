COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program Extended for 30 Days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials announced a 30-day extension of the COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program, a cost-shared initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency delivering local restaurant-made meals to thousands of residents in need. Twice daily meals will now be available to eligible recipients at least through Sep. 4.
Approximately 9,000 residents are currently receiving meals through the program, which began in early July and was initially approved for a 30-day period. The city requested and received an extension from FEMA. Already enrolled residents will continue to receive meals and residents who may be newly in need of meal assistance are encouraged to apply, as there is still significant capacity in this program. Any individuals who may be in need of food should apply online or call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) to see if they qualify.
“We know August will be a tough month financially for many of our residents,” said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “Whether you have COVID or are at risk, this high-capacity meal program is designed to help tens of thousands of our residents stay healthy with food on their tables during these difficult times.”
Eligible residents include:
- Seniors age 65 and above
- Adults with high-risk health conditions and special medical needs (Examples include pregnancy, smoking, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, obesity, cancer, compromised immune system, kidney disease, liver disease, HIV, AIDS, Sickle cell disease, and more.)
- Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed and require isolation or quarantine
- Homeless residents
- Children under 18
*Applicants must not be receiving other federally-supported food assistance.
More about the program: A cost-sharing collaboration with FEMA, this program engages Revolution Foods and Chef’s Brigade local restaurants to cook, package, and deliver two meals per day to vulnerable residents. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness continues to manage this meal assistance program on behalf of the City.
To date, 70 local restaurants through the Chef’s Brigade coalition have been producing meals, which are organized and stored by the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI), packaged by Revolution Foods, and delivered by d’livery NOLA. Low-sodium and diabetic-friendly meals are also available and are being produced by Revolution Foods. This program has re-employed hundreds of New Orleanians who have been out of work due to the pandemic.
Participating restaurants include:
- Avila Grill
- Bacchanal
- Bonafried
- Boucherie
- Brechtel Hospitality
- Brennans Commissary
- Briquette Warehouse
- Brown Butter
- Café Dauphine
- Café Degas
- Café Minh
- Café Navarrre
- Café Porche
- Central City BBQ
- Chase Catering and Concession
- City Green
- Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering
- Cochon
- Costera
- Court of Two Sisters
- Diva Dawg
- Domenica
- Dona’s Pizza
- Dong Phuong
- Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine
- Eat Well
- Elysian Events
- Frankie and Johnny’s
- Grilling Shilling
- Howling Wolf
- Iacovone Kitchen
- Johnny Sanchez
- Juniors on Harrison
- Katies
- Kenny’s Cajun and Creole
- Killer Poboys
- Live Oak Café
- Luke
- Marie’s Fleur De Lis Catering
- Martin Wine Cellar
- Maya’s
- Meribo Pizza
- Messina’s
- Mint Modern Vietnamese
- Mirepoix Event Catering
- New Orleans Creole Cookery
- Next to Eat
- Nirvana Indian Cuisine
- NOCHI
- Nolavore
- Nole Restaurant
- Patois
- Poke Loa
- Red Fish Grill
- Rimon
- Rockrose
- Saffron NOLA
- Sala
- Silk Road
- Soule Café
- Streetcar Restaurant
- Taceaux Loceaux
- TAVA
- The Backyard
- Toulouse Catering
- Toups Meatery
- Two Tony’s
- Welty’s Deli
- Zea
Restaurants that would like to join in this effort should use the form found on the Chef’s Brigade website: chefsbrigadenola.org/become-a-restaurant-partner.