Couvant Restaurant to Reopen March 17 in Eliza Jane Hotel

NEW ORLEANS – Dining will resume on March 17 at Couvant in the Eliza Jane hotel (315 Magazine Street). The French brasserie will offer breakfast and dinner service with plans to expand its offerings to include lunch and brunch service later this year.

Executive Chef Ryan Pearson, who recently returned to New Orleans after spending several years in New York and Paris, will present “elevated French cuisine infused with Southern soul.”

“I was fortunate to work under some amazing chefs at many high-level restaurants, but always knew that I would find my way back home,” said Pearson in a press release. “I feel extremely privileged to join the culinary scene of this incredible city and share my experiences through food with both locals and visitors.”

Dinner menu highlights include crispy chickpea fries with garlic aioli; Gulf fish rillette served with pickles and toasted bread; baby beet salad (marinated baby beets, romaine spears, local strawberries and a Creole cream cheese mousse); pate en croute (duck and pork, dried fruit mostarda and pickles); brioche crusted veal (milk-fed veal in a crisp brioche crust, crushed potatoes, king trumpet mushrooms and sauce diable); and cote de beuf for two (pan-roasted, dry-aged ribeye, bone marrow crusted potato gratin, roasted mushrooms and a black garlic bordelaise).

Couvant’s wine list showcases a variety of sustainably farmed French and European wines from small growers in classic wine regions. The cocktail menu is geared toward lighter spirits, cordials from generational distillers and classics.

Named ‘Most Gorgeous Restaurant of the Year’ in 2018 by Eater New Orleans, Couvant has enhanced its raw bar, added outdoor café table seating and expanded courtyard dining options.

For more information, visit www.Couvant.com.