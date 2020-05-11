Councilmember and Second Harvest Host Food Pantries

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans City Council:

District “D” Councilmember Jared Brossett is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to host two free food pantries to meet the urgent, unprecedented needs of individuals and families due to the COVID-19.

With the need increasing to levels we have rarely seen, Councilmember Brossett has made an effort to reach and serve vulnerable populations who are most likely to be cost-burdened and suffer from food insecurity during these times.

“Thousands of our neighbors are food insecure, and the need is increasing to levels we have rarely seen. Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans have filed unemployment claims, are struggling to pay their bills, and seeking emergency food assistance for the first time. Now is the time to show compassion and lend a hand to those in need,” said Councilmember Jared C. Brossett.

Free masks and over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed each day, while supplies last. Drive-ups, bicyclists, and walk-ups are welcomed. If you plan to walk or bicycle, please bring a reusable bag or storage container to hold the food.

Milne/Seabrook:

DATE: Thursday, May 14

TIME: Starting at 1:30 PM

LOCATION: Milne Recreation Center at 5420 Franklin Ave.

Drivers should enter the site at the Franklin Ave. entrance (nearest Filmore Ave.) with their trunks open where volunteers will direct them to the distribution area and place the food items inside car trunks. Walk-ups and bicyclists should line-up on the sidewalk at the corners of Filmore and Franklin Ave.

9th Ward/Bunny Friend:

DATE: Friday, May 15

TIME: Starting at 9:30 AM

LOCATION: St. Mary of the Angels Church at 3501 N. Miro St.

Drivers should enter the site at N. Miro and Congress St. only with their trunks open where volunteers will direct them to the distribution area and place the food items inside car trunks. Walk-ups and bicyclists should line up on the sidewalk at the corners of N. Miro and Congress St.





