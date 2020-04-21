Councilmember and Partners Provide Food Pantry for District B Residents

NEW ORLEANS – In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, District “B” Councilmember Jay H. Banks will be hosting another free drive-up food pantry for residents affected by COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 22, beginning at 9 AM at the Goodwill Store on Tulane Avenue.

Those interested in volunteering may call 504-658-1020 for additional details and information.

The drive-up food pantry is presented in partnership with Councilmember Banks, Second Harvest of South Louisiana, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, and the Black Organization for Leadership Development.

WHAT: Drive-Up Food Pantry for local residents impacted by COVID-19

DATE: Wednesday, April 22

TIME: 9 AM until supplies run out

LOCATION: Goodwill Industries, 3400 Tulane Ave #1000, New Orleans, LA 70119





