Council OKs Recommendations for New Public Market in Duncan Plaza

Photo courtesy of downtownnola.com

NEW ORLEANS – At its Dec. 19 regular meeting, the New Orleans City Council adopted an ordinance that amends the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance (CZO) to provide recommendations for the establishment of a public market located in Duncan Plaza, the park along Loyola Avenue and in front of City Hall. The ordinance provides for the establishment of a new open space zoning district to include the public market as a conditional use and the addition of public market as a conditional use in certain open space zoning districts, while also considering an overlay to specify those districts within the Central Business District. Will share more details as they become available.





