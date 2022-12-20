Costco Coming to Covington

COVINGTON, La. — Costco Wholesale has announced it will build a new 159,000-square-foot facility in the Nord-du-Lac commerce park on Pinnacle Parkway in Covington. Headquartered in Washington state, Costco is a multinational Fortune 500 corporation that operates a global chain of high-end, membership-only warehouse club retail stores. Its first New Orleans-area store, on Dublin Street in Mid-City, opened in 2013. The company expects construction of the new store to begin in 2023.

In a press release, the St. Tammany Corporation said the $45.8 million investment will create 150 new jobs with full-time salaries averaging $59,155. According to STC, the project is estimated to generate over $60 million in new sales tax and property tax revenue for St. Tammany Parish over the next 10 years. The retailer said research shows that communities with a Costco location draw shoppers from up to a 60-mile radius and reach up to 40% more unique shoppers than other major retailers.

“Costco Wholesale is a highly desirable brand with a high-caliber retail operation that prioritizes employee wellbeing and adds significant value to communities,” said STC CEO Chris Masingill. “This significant investment in St. Tammany Parish is also a great example of what happens when economic development, local government, and civic and community leaders work together to ensure the overall success of a project.”

Costco has earned recognition for its focus on employees and its community outreach efforts. The company said it is invested in “attracting and retaining talent, creating a safe and productive work environment, and ensuring all employees receive equal and competitive wages and benefits with opportunities to grow.” Most managers are promoted from within.

“We are elated to announce that one of our nation’s leading companies, Costco, is investing in St. Tammany Parish and will be opening a store in the Covington area,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “Costco is a company that aligns with our Parish’s values, in providing a family-first atmosphere, where employees thrive and customers are welcomed. We are thankful for Costco’s 45.8-million-dollar investment in St. Tammany Parish, which will also bring well-paying jobs for our citizens.”

The St. Tammany Corporation credits the Flowers Estates Civic Association leadership, Brookfield Properties and St. Tammany Parish government for their collaborative efforts to make the project a reality.