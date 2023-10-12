Corwin Harper Named CEO of Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – Leaders from Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport announced that Corwin Harper has been appointed chief executive officer of Ochsner LSU Health.

Harper joined Ochsner in 2021 as CEO for the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast region and then transitioned to chief growth officer. Prior to joining Ochsner, he spent 25 years with Kaiser Permanente in multiple executive roles leading physician practice management, health plan management, hospital operations and diversity, equity and inclusion teams. Additionally, he served for more than eight years as a U.S. Army Officer in the Medical Service Corps in the capacity of a healthcare administrator in multiple assignments, including academic medicine. He holds an undergraduate degree from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Baylor University.

“The accomplishments we’ve seen in North Louisiana through the Ochsner LSU Health partnership are remarkable, and a real tribute to the leaders of Ochsner LSU Health and the strength of our partnership and collaboration with LSU Health Shreveport. We have continued to increase access to care for the communities we serve and created more economic and academic opportunities in the region,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “Corwin consistently demonstrates great enthusiasm and leadership, and we are excited for him to step into this role and continue to drive success for this partnership that transforms healthcare in our North Louisiana communities.”

“Having just celebrated the transformative change brought to north Louisiana healthcare by Ochsner LSU Health on its fifth anniversary under the energetic and thoughtful leadership of Chuck Daigle, we are now well positioned to build on this progress. Corwin Harper brings a wealth of experience to Ochsner LSU Health across a wide range of healthcare environments in which he has been successful in enhancing patient care quality, employee engagement, value-based care, strategic growth, and financial success. I am excited about partnering with him as we build a functionally integrated academic health center that serves patients in the North Louisiana region and beyond while also becoming a national leader in biomedical research and the training of the next generation of health professionals,” said David Guzick, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

“I’m honored and excited to serve as the CEO for Ochsner LSU Health. These two strong organizations, Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport, bring together the highest levels of expertise for the benefit of our state and beyond. The success experienced thus far speaks to the level of trust, collaboration and commitment to excellence that makes me proud to serve with the Ochsner LSU Health team. Most importantly, it sets the foundation for future success to live out the mission of Ochsner LSU Health, ultimately improving more lives on a daily basis and for generations to come,” said Harper.

The partnership between Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport recently entered its fifth year and remains focused on increasing access to high-quality healthcare for North Louisiana residents, furthering the academic and research mission of LSU Health Shreveport, advancing technology and digital medicine tools to better serve patients and the community, and the overall health and wellness of the people in North Louisiana.

Chuck Daigle served as Ochsner LSU Health’s CEO from October 2018 through November 2021 and since December 2022 as Ochsner’s Regional CEO for Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and north Louisiana. Daigle will serve on the Ochsner LSU Health board of directors and continue as Ochsner Health Regional CEO for Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.