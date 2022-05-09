Corporate Realty’s Jonathan Fawer Honored by GlobeSt.com

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty’s Jonathan Fawer has been recognized as one of GlobeSt.com’s retail influencers for 2022. This national source for commercial real estate industry news, intelligence and analysis annually honors retail leaders throughout the United States for their contributions to their sector. Fawer, a senior sales associate, has been a part of the Corporate Realty team for nearly three decades. He has represented Costco, Starbucks, Lowe’s and many others. He helped grow the company’s retail division. Click here to learn more.