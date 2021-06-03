Corporate Realty Wins NOMAR Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – William Sadler is one of two commercial “Rising Star” honorees for 2021. This award is presented annually by the Commercial Investment Division (CID) of New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. It recognizes a young professional (or professionals) age 40 and under who is a Realtor or affiliate of NOMAR and the Young Professionals Network and “has demonstrated excellence in the areas of sales, leadership, and community involvement.” William shares it with Cameron Lombardo of RE/MAX Commercial Brokers.

In addition, three other Corporate Realty team members received recognition for their contributions in 2020. The members and awards were:

Andrea Arons Huseman, CCIM, and Austin Lavin, CCIM, were recognized as Gold Producers. Gold winners have a production total of $5 million to $9,999,999.

Colleen Kuebel Lewis, CCIM, SIOR, was recognized as Silver Producer. Silver winners have a production total of $2,500,000 to $4,999,999.

The annual awards ceremony was held on May 19, 2021, at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. It included a luncheon catered by Messina’s at the Terminal.

Corporate Realty congratulates all the winners. We are pleased to serve with such a distinguished group of industry colleagues.