Corporate Realty to Manage and Lease ‘The Beach’ at UNO

An aerial photo of The Beach at UNO courtesy of the University of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty has been selected to provide property management and leasing services for The Beach at UNO, a research and technology park located at 2021 Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, adjacent to the UNO campus. Containing more than 600,000 square feet in six buildings on 30 acres, The Beach is a multi-building office park offering office space, multi-purpose research space and conference facilities.

“We are excited to bring The Beach into our portfolio,” said Michael J. Siegel, president of Corporate Realty, in a press release. “We look forward to serving the needs of the tenants at the Beach and assisting them with their short- and long-term property needs.”

The Beach, managed by the UNO Research and Technology Foundation, currently houses more than 30 companies and is designed to foster a community of innovation and collaboration. It was established in the mid-1990s as a public-private partnership with the University of New Orleans.

“The UNO Research and Technology Foundation continues to build on our strong relationship with the University of New Orleans,” said Gary Solomon, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. “This new partnership with Corporate Realty will allow us to strengthen this major asset for the University and the region.”

By engaging Corporate Realty, the foundation hopes to further focus on its mission to support the research, scholarship, and commercialization activities of the university and to drive innovation through a new programming division.

“This is a pivotal time for us,” said Rebecca Conwell, president and CEO of the UNO Research and Technology Foundation. “Partnering with Corporate Realty on the property management and leasing functions allows our team to focus on growing the new programming department and innovation center and continue with our mission to leverage world-class academic resources and entrepreneurial talent to drive research and innovation.”

Jeffrey D. Cohn and Andrea Arons Huseman will be handling the leasing for Corporate Realty. Property Management will be handled by Casey Moriarty.