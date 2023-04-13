Corporate Realty Promotes Jeanne Booth to Director of Asset Management

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty has announced that Jeanne Booth is its new director of asset management. She oversees a property management portfolio of almost 4 million square feet and directs seven property managers and lease administrators.

“I’m thrilled to have Jeanne help Corporate Realty grow its management capabilities and platform,” said Michael J. Siegel, the company’s president. “Her background and expertise, along with her knowledge of virtually every type of commercial real estate, from the New Orleans Public Belt to Class A office buildings, will be beneficial to the property owners who depend on Corporate Realty for providing the best possible services and guidance to their investments. Having someone who has long been a part of the Corporate Realty family is also important as we grow our company.”

Corporate Realty has represented Tulane University in its 336,000-square-foot lease in Charity Hospital and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the planned redevelopment of its 47-acre site. It is also the managing and leasing agent for the University of New Orleans Real Estate Foundation’s 600,000-square-foot office park, the Beach. The company’s current retail representation includes Starbucks, Costco, TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and PetSmart, along with the grocery store chain Aldi.