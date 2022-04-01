Corporate Realty Opens Baton Rouge Location with Pesnell at Helm

NEW ORLEANS — Commercial real estate agency Corporate Realty Inc. has announced that it is opening a full-service office in Baton Rouge. This new office will be located in One American Place at 301 Main Street and led by Branon W. Pesnell.

In 2001, Pesnell began his Baton Rouge commercial real estate career with a seven-year stint at NAI Latter & Blum and then spent 10 years with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. He was a co-founder of Beau Box Property Management, where he helped build and run a property services division that included property management and leasing efforts for many Baton Rouge projects. He then moved to Houston and worked at Transwestern, where he first specialized in partnering with corporations to optimize real estate value and return on investment, then served as managing director for the company’s Houston Occupier Solutions group, specializing in tenant representation and real estate portfolio consulting for office and industrial real estate.

“I could not be more excited to have Branon join Corporate Realty and lead our new full-service office in Baton Rouge,” said Michael J. Siegel, SIOR, president of Corporate Realty, in a press release. “I have known Branon for years, respected his knowledge and his integrity, and I am confident that he will be an ideal partner in growing Corporate Realty’s presence and capabilities in and around Baton Rouge.”

Acquired in December 2021 by Benson Capital, Corporate Realty is a commercial real estate company that specializes in office and retail leasing and brokerage, property management, lease administration, investment brokerage and construction consulting. Clients in Baton Rouge include One American Place and Chase Operation Center. In addition, the company represented Tulane University in its recent 336,000-square-foot lease in Charity Hospital, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the planned redevelopment of its 47+ acre site, and Loyola University’s redevelopment of its Broadway campus. The company’s current retail representation includes Starbucks, Costco, Best Buy, Michaels, TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and PetSmart, along with the grocery store chain ALDI in its rollout in Louisiana.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Corporate Realty and to be a part of the Gayle Benson group,” said Pesnell. “I have a long history of working alongside Mike and the team at Corporate Realty and believe the combination of our experience and relationships in the Louisiana market will be a tremendous benefit to our current and future clients.”