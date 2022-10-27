Corporate Realty Lists Historic French Quarter Home

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty is marketing the historic Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House, a Greek Revival home located at 1025 St. Louis Street in the French Quarter. Listed for $3,350,000, the house was built in 1841 by Leon Pierre Sindos and Severin Latorre, two free people of color, and changed hands several times over the next three decades. Records show that the building was not used as a residence for most of the 20th century, until it was purchased and renovated in 1993 by Dr. Ray Boucvalt.

Located near Rampart Street, the three-story, approximately 5,888-square-foot townhome sits on a 6,100-square-foot lot and has nine rooms. Its current owners bought it from Boucvalt in 2013.

“This exceptionally beautiful home has a rich New Orleans heritage and is ready to be transformed into a truly spectacular showcase residence,” said Austin Lavin, the Corporate Realty agent representing the property. “I am excited to bring this unique opportunity to market.”