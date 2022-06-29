Corporate Realty Baton Rouge Office to Open July 5

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty Inc. announced that its full-service commercial real estate office will open July 5 in One American Place at 301 Main Street in Baton Rouge.

Branon W. Pesnell is the head of the Baton Rouge office, and Walter H. Ketchings III is the newest member of the team. Ketchings previously worked with NAI/Latter & Blum for 14 years. His experience includes tenant and landlord representation, industrial site selection and investment properties.

“I am thrilled to have Walt join the Corporate Realty team in Baton Rouge,” said Michael J. Siegel, president of Corporate Realty, in a press release. “Not only does Walt have a tremendous track record and great clients, but he also brings a sterling reputation for hard work and integrity, critical attributes at Corporate Realty. I look forward to working with Walt, both with his existing clients and in growing Corporate Realty’s presence in the Baton Rouge area.”

Acquired in December 2021 by Benson Capital, Corporate Realty is a commercial real estate company that specializes in office and retail leasing and brokerage, property management, lease administration, investment brokerage, and construction consulting. Benson Capital, in collaboration with Corporate Realty, seeks to expand its real estate investments throughout the Gulf South that will contribute to economic development in the region, and Baton Rouge is a critical location in achieving this objective.

Some of Corporate Realty’s existing major assignments include the company’s representations of Tulane University in its recent 336,000-square-foot lease in Charity Hospital, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the planned redevelopment of its 47-plus acre site, and Loyola University’s redevelopment of its Broadway campus. The company’s current retail representation includes Starbucks, Costco, Best Buy, Michaels, TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and PetSmart, along with the grocery store chain ALDI in its rollout in Louisiana.