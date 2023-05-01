Corporate Realty Acquires Cypress Property Management

NEW ORLEANS — Corporate Realty, a commercial real estate company, announced that it has acquired Cypress Property Management, a property management, leasing and brokerage company based in LaPlace, La.

Cypress Property Management was formed in 1996 under the leadership of Henry W. “Hank” Tatje III, the company’s qualifying broker. It provides commercial real estate services throughout the River Parishes, Houma and greater New Orleans. Tatje, Lauren Tatje Marmande and Beth Brady Hitt will now be a part of the Corporate Realty team.

“There is no more respected nor knowledgeable real estate professional in the state than Hank Tatje,” said Michael J. Siegel, Corporate Realty president. “Hank, Lauren and Beth are great additions to the Corporate Realty and Benson family, and I look forward to working with them and their clients.”

Corporate Realty’s clients include Tulane University, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the UNO Research and Technology Foundation. The company’s current retail representation includes Starbucks, Costco, ALDI, Best Buy, Michaels, TJ Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods and PetSmart. In 2021, the company was purchased by New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson.

This month’s acquisition means Corporate Realty will have offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and LaPlace. The combined new team will consist of 22 full-time agents.

“We are honored and very excited to become a part of Corporate Realty and the Benson Companies,” Tatje said. “This is a unique opportunity for us to enhance and expand the level of services we offer our clients, and to ensure that they have long term stability with a growing full service real estate firm.”