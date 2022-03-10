Corporate Internship Leadership Institute Announces 2022 Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS — From the Corporate Internship Leadership Institute:

Corporate Internship Leadership Institute, a non-profit organization focused on connecting college students of color to paid internships based on career interest, has announced their 2022 board members to its boards of directors, supporting CILI’s efforts to add diversity in middle to high-wage corporate roles across the metro area.

“We’re on a mission to build a high-skilled and inclusive workforce,” said Perry Sholes, SPHR-SCP, founder and chairman of the board for CILI. “Black and Brown people are still largely underemployed in New Orleans, including people who have a college degree. We have a long way to go, and our new board members will help us make progress in the year ahead. Each member has committed to helping students of color in our program, especially first-generation college students with social and economic challenges.”

Students accepted into CILI’s internship program receive mentorship and paid internship opportunities during their junior and senior years. Partnering companies commit to providing paid internships for Tenth Institute members.

Sholes, CILI’s founder will serve as the organization’s 2022 board chair. Sholes holds a BS in Marketing from Tampa College and an Executive MBA from the University of South Florida. Sholes has over thirty years of human resources experience, having held corporate positions at Kraft Foods and Nabisco Brands, Inc in domestic and international divisions.

Rachel Massey, assistant vice president of external engagement and university events for the University of New Orleans, will serve as vice-chair. Prior to joining UNO, Massey served as director of programs for Leadership Florida. She has experience as a hospitality industry executive in Chicago and Las Vegas. Massey holds degrees from the University of Florida and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Kelder Summers, communications manager for New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice, will serve as board secretary and lead board governance. She is also the owner and general manager for Whiskey & Sticks, a bar and lounge.

William DiPaola, CFE, chief operating officer for Ballard Brands, will serve as treasurer. Among the many brands that Ballard Brands represents is PJ’s Coffee which recently opened its 150th location. DiPaola has represented the National Restaurant Association and International Franchise Association on behalf of the Save Small Business Coalition before the National Labor Relations Board on Capitol Hill.

Kendall T. Crawford, manager of strategic initiatives and student affairs for St. Augustine High School, will serve as development chair. Crawford graduated from Dillard University with a degree in mass communications. At St. Augustine, he has served as a teacher and Associate Athletic Director.

Juaquana Lewis, Ed.D., executive director of curriculum and instruction for InspireNOLA Charter Schools, will serve as co-chair for programming. She holds an Ed.D in educational leadership from Northcentral University, Master of Arts in educational administration from University of New Orleans, Master of Arts in teaching, urban education from Southern University at New Orleans, and Bachelor of Science in newspaper journalism from Florida A&M University.

Tyler Litt, Senior Director of Equity and Community Investment at New Schools for Baton Rouge, will serve as co-chair for programming. In this role, she sets vision for equitable enrollment, oversees a collaborative for schools, families, and community partners, and manages a portfolio of community investments.

Candace Stanton, Career Advisor and First-Generation student Care Coach at Xavier University of Louisiana. Candace will serve as events chair. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in Counseling from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is currently a PhD candidate in Human Behavior. Her experience includes first generation students, student success counseling, teaching, recruitment, program development and implementation as well as career advising.

Arlanda Williams, MPA, CWD, vice chancellor for workforce development and technical education/institutional advancement at Delgado Community College, will lead strategic initiatives. Williams holds an executive Master of Public Administration from Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College at Baton Rouge. She is also a member of the Historically Black Colleges & Universities Advisory Council.

Robbins Graham, JD, attorney at law, will serve as a board member. His experience includes work in the child support enforcement division of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and stints under Orleans Parish District Attorney Harry Connick Sr. and private practice in criminal defense and civil law.

“Marques Colston founded Marques Colston Enterprises, a professional development services company that empowers organizations and growth-minded athletes, entrepreneurs, and executives to unlock professional creativity and possibility with strategies, tools, and resources inspired by Colston’s NFL career and his experience as an owner, partner, investor, and advisor to dozens of companies. He is a licensed financial advisor and has launched Venture Investing and Entrepreneurship for Professional Athletes, an executive education program for current and former professional athletes at Columbia Business School. He is an adjunct professor at the University of New Orleans. Colston is a Super Bowl champion, an inductee in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and the Sports Hall of Fame in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.”