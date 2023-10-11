‘Corporate Classic’ Race Set for Nov. 4 in City Park

Photo: Kristen Stuart

NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Classic and YMCA of Greater New Orleans will host the third annual “Corporate Classic” race at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in New Orleans City Park. The family-oriented 3.1-mile race is a combination of the CCC Fall Classic and YMCA Corporate Cup

Following the race, participants will enjoy complimentary food, drink, live entertainment and an awards ceremony. Registrants can participate as individuals or on corporate teams of four to six members.

“When we decided to combine the CCC Fall Classic and the YMCA Corporate Cup, we had a tremendous response and every year it’s growing,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “Both races have long-standing traditions in New Orleans with a strong focus on education and we look forward to carrying on that tradition as well as forming new traditions with the return of the 5K this fall.”

Launched in 1980, the YMCA Corporate Cup benefitted adult literacy courses and initiatives throughout the New Orleans Area. The Crescent City Fall Classic began in 1986 with a focus on education initiatives in New Orleans. The annual Corporate Classic benefits the YMCA Educational Services Adult Literacy Program. Officials have set a goal of raising $100,000 during this year’s race for the literacy program.

“Proceeds from the race allow the YMCA to provide a no-cost program so that adults can learn to read, improve their quality of life, earn a high school diploma, and advance their workforce opportunities,” said Dr. Amy Leggette, director of YMCA Educational Services.

Registration for the Corporate Classic in City Park is open.