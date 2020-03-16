Coronavirus May Affect Tax Filing Deadline
NEW ORLEANS – Here are two notes about the upcoming April 15 tax filing deadline provided by Hannis T. Bourgeois, Louisiana CPAs and business advisors:
- At this time, the IRS is still considering whether to extend the tax filing deadline, which may provide some relief to small businesses and individuals who are vulnerable to the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. For the time being, individual federal income tax returns for tax year 2019 are still due on or before April 15, 2020.
- Congressional leaders are negotiating fiscal-stimulus measures to provide relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Current pending legislation provides sick leave for employees and tax credits for sick leave for businesses.