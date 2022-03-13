Copeland’s Restaurants to Match Ukraine Donations

NEW ORLEANS — From Copeland’s of New Orleans and Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro:

Copeland’s restaurants are now accepting donations at every restaurant location to help aid in the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Copeland Family will match all donations through the end of March. World Central Kitchen is the beneficiary of this fundraising initiative.

World Central Kitchen has been serving meals to thousands of families escaping the violence in Ukraine and people remaining in the country each day. Copeland’s restaurant patrons may add a donation at the bottom of the guest check, and every dollar will be matched and sent directly to World Central Kitchen.

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK’s Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.