Copeland’s Family Meals Provide Funding to Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Copeland’s of New Orleans will donate 10% from every family meal ordered to Son of a Saint organization during their “Back-To-School” giveback from August 9th until August 20th. The family meals feed 4-6 and includes choice of starter, entrée and a half dozen biscuits for $60.

“Son of a Saint has provided so many great opportunities for the young men in our community through mentorship and education.” said Al Copeland, Jr. “The organization is helping to build a stronger future for all of us and that is why we couldn’t think of a better program to give back to during this time.”

Since its inception in 2011, Son of a Saint has increased its mentee participants from 10 boys to now include 170 young men across Greater New Orleans. That constitutes a more-than-tenfold increase in its first decade. As Son of a Saint continues the crucial work of mentoring and enhancing the lives of fatherless young men in the New Orleans area, the organization is poised to add more programming, more mentors and more boys to its cause, reaching 200 mentee participants by the end of 2021. Son of a Saint holistically supports young men between the ages of 10 and 18, providing them with mentorship, education, mental health services and travel experiences, as well as internship and service-learning opportunities.

The “Back-to-School” meal includes a choice of Cajun Gumbo Ya Ya, Penthouse Salad, or Corn and Crab bisque. For entrees, choose from Shrimp Etouffee, Chicken Alfredo, Jambalaya Pasta, Chicken Parmesan, Shrimp and Tasso Pasta, Shrimp Po-Boy (served with choice of side), Fried Chicken Tenders (served with choice of side), Spicy Herb Fried Chicken (served with choice of side), Pan Seared Chicken and Mushrooms (served with choice of side), Crabcake and Shrimp Alfredo (additional $10).

“Back-to-School” Family Meals may be ordered online at www.copelandstogo.com or by calling any Copeland’s of New Orleans location.