Copeland’s Begins Anniversary Year with Renovation of Covington Location

NEW ORLEANS— Copeland’s of New Orleans, celebrating 40 years in business, has unveiled a $1.3 million renovation of its Covington location. The “brighter, modern take on classic New Orleans” features an expanded covered patio, new furniture and skylights, open windows in the dining room and bar area, decorative light fixtures, and updated flooring. The restaurant also introduced new plateware and glassware, sourced by local representative ECHO Food Service Marketing, and new uniforms.

The 9,266-square-foot Covington location opened in 1999 and was last renovated in 2012. The new look will serve as the model for all future locations. The renovation is accompanied by a new restaurant logo and new design.

“I am honored to continue the family traditions my father started 40 years ago,” said Al Copeland Jr. in a press release. “It is no small task to undergo a renovation like this. MADE Design, McMath Construction and my team worked tirelessly to pull this off for the new year, and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome. Copeland’s has been a part of the fabric of the New Orleans Metropolitan area for many generations to enjoy. This renovation aims to thank our loyal guests for supporting us all these years and attract new guests with our updated atmosphere.”

“Bringing families together around our dining tables to enjoy fresh food and fresh flavors is what Copeland’s is all about,” said Allison Copeland Donnelly, senior vice president of the restaurant division. “We’re proud to be a part of this community and look forward to the multiple celebrations and community giveback projects we have planned in 2023.”