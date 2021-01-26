Copeland Tower Suites to Become ‘Active Adult Living Community’

Photo from Facebook

METAIRIE — Al Copeland Jr. and Al Copeland Investments said they have partnered with senior living provider Vitality Living to transform the Copeland Tower Suites hotel (2601 Severn Ave.) into an active adult living community. 95 one-bedroom suites in the 16-story tower will be converted to 750-square-foot apartments. Nine meeting spaces will become common areas.

“Al Copeland Investments and the Copeland family have a long history of offering true southern hospitality and comfort to locals, as well as out-of-town guests through our restaurants, hotels and foundation,” said Copeland. “This new partnership with Vitality will allow us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall quality of life in this region and provide a unique experience for Copeland Tower Living residents.”

“This high-rise style living creates great opportunities for residents to engage, lead active lives, and live where they love: Metairie,” said Chris Guay, founder and CEO of Vitality Living. “Copeland Tower Living is in the perfect location and close to everything. We are confident that our mission of creating vibrant communities where residents, families, and team members can be themselves, live purposefully, and experience a profound sense of belonging is fulfilled at Copeland Tower Living.”

Developers said they will provide on-site dining with a bar and cocktail lounge. The top floor of the building will be home to a wellness center and spa. Residents will have views of downtown New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain and be close to Whole Foods, Lakeside Mall and all the retail located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

